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Joey Bart News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Bart isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.

Bart will take a seat for the third time in four games after having made five starts in the span of eight contests. He and Henry Davis will likely continue to split starts at catcher throughout the season, but things appear to be trending back in Davis' favor.

Joey Bart
Pittsburgh Pirates
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