Joey Bart News: Knocks first homer

Bart went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two runs scored and a triple in Monday's win over St. Louis.

Bart drilled a solo shot in the first inning and added an RBI triple in the seventh. Those were his first two extra-base hits of the season. He had been stuck in a 2-for-16 skid since his last multi-hit performance in Miami on March 29. Bart is slashing .250/.351/.406 with four runs scored through 37 plate appearances.