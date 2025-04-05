Fantasy Baseball
Joey Bart headshot

Joey Bart News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Bart is out of the lineup for Saturday's battle against the Yankees.

Bart started behind the plate in three of Pittsburgh's previous four games, but he'll get a breather Saturday while Endy Rodriguez takes over at catcher. Bart has logged a .261/.370/.261 slash line through 27 plate appearances to begin the campaign, though he doesn't have any extra-base hits and has struck out at a 33.3 percent clip.

