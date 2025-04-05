Joey Bart News: Not starting Saturday
Bart is out of the lineup for Saturday's battle against the Yankees.
Bart started behind the plate in three of Pittsburgh's previous four games, but he'll get a breather Saturday while Endy Rodriguez takes over at catcher. Bart has logged a .261/.370/.261 slash line through 27 plate appearances to begin the campaign, though he doesn't have any extra-base hits and has struck out at a 33.3 percent clip.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now