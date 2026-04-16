Joey Bart headshot

Joey Bart News: Playing time trending up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Bart will start at catcher and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Nationals.

It's the fifth start across the last eight contests for Bart, who could be emerging the 1A to Henry Davis' 1B at catcher for the Pirates. Bart is hitting only .136/.231/.273 this season but did hit his first home run of the season in his last start Tuesday.

Joey Bart
Pittsburgh Pirates
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