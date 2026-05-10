Joey Bart News: Resting Sunday
Bart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
After starting behind the plate in the Bucs' previous three games, Bart will get a breather for the series finale in San Francisco. Henry Davis will form a battery with starting pitcher Bubba Chandler on Sunday.
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