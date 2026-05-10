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Joey Bart News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Bart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

After starting behind the plate in the Bucs' previous three games, Bart will get a breather for the series finale in San Francisco. Henry Davis will form a battery with starting pitcher Bubba Chandler on Sunday.

Joey Bart
Pittsburgh Pirates
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