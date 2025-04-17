Joey Bart News: Resumes catching Thursday

Bart (back) will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Though the Pirates were concerned enough about Bart's health to keep newly acquired Brett Sullivan on hand Thursday in case he needed to be added to the roster as additional catching depth, Bart demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from lower back soreness to resume catching duties Thursday. The injury kept Bart out of the lineup for five straight games, but assuming he experiences no setbacks Thursday, he should be capable of handling a near-everyday role behind the dish moving forward. Bart had gotten off to a strong start o the season prior to getting hurt, batting .275 with one home run, one stolen base, five RBI and four runs over 12 games.