Joey Bart News: Slumping in spring
Bart has gone 5-for-31 with 13 strikeouts across 12 Grapefruit League games.
Bart is likely the favorite to win a roster spot as Pittsburgh's second catcher alongside Henry Davis, and his path became clearer earlier in the week when Endy Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Rafael Flores also remains in the mix, though he has hit poorly this spring.
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