Joey Cantillo News: Blanks Detroit in fourth win
Cantillo (4-1) earned the win Thursday over the Tigers, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out six across 5.2 scoreless innings.
It's the third win in four starts for Cantillo, who's posted a 2.05 ERA in that span. The left-hander's lowered his ERA to 3.05 on the season with a 1.32 WHIP and 51:27 K:BB across 11 starts (56 innings). Cantillo will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently lined up for next week at home against the Nationals.
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