Joey Cantillo headshot

Joey Cantillo News: Delivers best spring outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Cantillo allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four over 4.2 innings in Sunday's spring start against the Rockies.

Cantillo was at his most efficient in his fourth Cactus League outing, as the young left-hander submitted his best effort in a quest for a spot in the Guardians rotation. Prior to Sunday's appearances, Cantillo had allowed nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. There's time left for two or three more starts for Cantillo, who is competing with two other lefties, Parker Messick and Logan Allen, and right-hander Slade Cecconi.

Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians
