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Joey Cantillo News: Earns second win of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Cantillo (2-1) earned the win against the Royals on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out one batter across five innings.

Cantillo found himself in trouble both in the second and third innings, but he managed to limit the damage to one run on a Salvador Perez sacrifice fly in the third. It was by no means a blistering performance out of Cantillo, but it was fourth time this season that he gave up just one run (in eight starts). He'll bring a 3.43 ERA and 1.37 WHIP (across 39.1 innings) into his next start, which is slated for next week at home against the Angels.

Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians
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