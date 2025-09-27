With Cleveland trying to clinch a playoff berth, Cantillo fell out short of qualifying for a quality start while coming one strikeout shy of tying his season best. The left-hander has been a serviceable member of the rotation while Luis L. Ortiz has been on non-disciplinary paid leave, and the former figures to play a significant role in the Guardians' postseason run after notching a shiny 1.59 ERA across his last seven starts. Cantillo wraps up the regular season with a 3.21 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 108:42 K:BB over 95.1 innings.