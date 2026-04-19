Joey Cantillo News: Falls apart after strong opening
Cantillo did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Orioles, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings.
Cantillo was in control early, holding Baltimore to just two hits through four innings, but unraveled in the fifth. He allowed the first two batters to reach before Taylor Ward launched a three-run homer to left, and additional traffic forced his exit before he could complete the inning. The rough frame was an outlier compared to his strong start to the season, where he fanned 24 across 20.2 innings. Despite the stumble, Cantillo still owns a 3.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and a 30:12 K:BB across 25.1 innings and is lined up to face Toronto in his next outing.
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