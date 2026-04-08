Joey Cantillo News: Fans nine in first win of year
Cantillo (1-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 10-2 rout of the Royals, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.
The southpaw dominated over 88 pitches (54 strikes), racking up 32 called or swinging strikes along the way. Cantillo fell just short of his first quality start of 2026, but he's had an impressive beginning to the campaign, posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB through 14.2 innings over three outings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come on the road early next week in St. Louis.
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