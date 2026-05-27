Joey Cantillo News: Gets early hook Tuesday

Cantillo (4-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Guardians fell 6-3 to the Nationals, coughing up four runs on three hits and four walks over two innings. He struck out one.

The left-hander had trouble finding the plate once again, adding two wild pitches to his ledger in addition to tying his season high in walks. When Cantillo did get the ball into the strike zone, bad things tended to happen, highlighted by a two-run homer from James Wood. Cantillo has issued at least three free passes in five of six May outings, managing a 4.23 ERA on the month despite a 1.48 WHIP and 18:18 K:BB in 27.2 innings. He'll try to turn things around in June, with his next trip to the mound set to come on the road early next week against the Yankees.