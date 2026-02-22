Joey Cantillo News: Hiccups in spring debut
Cantillo allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two over 1.1 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Brewers.
Cantillo started a split-squad game to begin his candidacy for one of three available spots in Cleveland's rotation. After giving up two hits and a run in the first inning, the left-hander was removed to ensure he could get a second up-and-down. Cantillo then allowed a home run to lead off the second frame but was able to build his pitch count to 33 (22 strikes). He is competing with Logan Allen, who started the Guardians' other game Saturday, Slade Cecconi and Parker Messick.
