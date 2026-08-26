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Joey Cantillo News: Issues seven walks Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Cantillo didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Angels, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and seven walks across six innings. He struck out one.

Cantillo somehow managed to turn in a quality start Wednesday despite issuing a career-high seven walks -- the southpaw allowed three runs over the first two innings before bearing down to blank the Halos over his final four frames. Command has been a struggle for Cantillo this season -- his 70 walks tie Robbie Ray for most given up in the majors. However, Cantillo's held opponents to just four earned runs across 16.2 innings in his last three outings, as he's lowered his ERA to 3.70 with a 1.45 WHIP and 145 strikeouts across 28 starts (136.1 innings) this season. Cantillo is currently in line to face the Blue Jays at home his next time out.

Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians
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