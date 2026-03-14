Joey Cantillo News: Makes fourth spring start

Cantillo allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over 4.2 innings in Friday's spring start against the Angels.

Cantillo had a couple of shaky stretches but overall pitched well in his fourth Cactus League start. He opened the game by issuing a walk to Zach Neto and then balked him to second before the runner eventually scored. The lefty then retired the next eight batters before allowing two-run home run in the fourth inning, which he followed by setting down the next five batters before leaving the game after throwing 74 pitches (45 strikes). Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt is still evaluating Cantillo, Logan Allen, Slade Cecconi and Parker Messick for the final three spots in the rotation.