Joey Cantillo News: Makes third spring start

Cantillo allowed three hits and two walks while striking out one over three scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against the Athletics.

Cantillo was the first Cleveland starter to reach three innings. The lefty was given a big cushion by the offense, which produced three home runs and a 7-0 lead while he was in the game. Despite the number of baserunners allowed, Cantillo managed to escape unscathed. The 25-year-old remains in the mix for what appears to be two contested spots in the rotation -- beyond Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Luis L. Ortiz -- and sports a 6.00 ERA with six walks over six spring innings.