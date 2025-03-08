Fantasy Baseball
Joey Cantillo headshot

Joey Cantillo News: Makes third spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 7:55am

Cantillo allowed three hits and two walks while striking out one over three scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against the Athletics.

Cantillo was the first Cleveland starter to reach three innings. The lefty was given a big cushion by the offense, which produced three home runs and a 7-0 lead while he was in the game. Despite the number of baserunners allowed, Cantillo managed to escape unscathed. The 25-year-old remains in the mix for what appears to be two contested spots in the rotation -- beyond Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Luis L. Ortiz -- and sports a 6.00 ERA with six walks over six spring innings.

Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians
