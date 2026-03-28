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Joey Cantillo News: Mixed results in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 11:46pm

Cantillo allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 3.2 innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Saturday.

Cantillo wasn't hit all that hard, as one of the four hits against him was an infield single and the only extra-base hit he gave up was a second-inning double. However, he walked three batters and needed 91 pitches to get through just 3.2 frames. Cantillo did manage a healthy five punchouts after posting a 10.2 K/9 in each of his first two big-league seasons, so fantasy managers weren't left entirely out to dry by his short outing. The southpaw's next start is tentatively slated to take place at home against Chicago next Friday.

Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians
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