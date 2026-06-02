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Joey Cantillo News: No-decision against Bronx Bombers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Cantillo did not factor into Tuesday's win over the Yankees, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four across four innings.

Cantillo failed to pitch into the fifth inning for a second consecutive start, with all four of the runs he gave up coming off the bat of Paul Goldschmidt. Cantillo ended up tossing 58 strikes on 91 pitches while generating 11 whiffs, though he logged just nine first-pitch strikes across the 21 batters he faced. He's given up four earned runs in three of his last four starts, which has him at a 3.92 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 62 innings this season. Cantillo is lined up to face the Rangers on the road this weekend.

Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians
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