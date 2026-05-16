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Joey Cantillo News: No-decision against Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Cantillo did not factor into the decision of Saturday's game against the Reds. He allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four across five innings.

Cantillo yielded a solo home run to Dane Myers in the third inning before giving up another three runs in the fifth, two of which were courtesy of a bases-loaded double by Spencer Steer. Luckily for Cantillo, he avoided the loss after the Guardians rallied to score five runs from the sixth to eighth innings. It was the second time this season that the 26-year-old southpaw gave up four runs in a start, and he now sits at a 3.40 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 45:24 K:BB across 50.1 innings. Cantillo's next start is slated for next week against the Tigers in Detroit.

Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians
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