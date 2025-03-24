Joey Cantillo News: Opening season in bullpen

Cantillo will open the season in the Guardians' bullpen, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Cantillo lost out on the fifth spot in Cleveland's rotation but will be included on its Opening Day roster as a reliever. The left-hander made eight starts and one relief appearance last season, collecting a 4.89 ERA and 44:15 K:BB over 38.2 frames. Cantillo could still be considered for starts at some point later this season.