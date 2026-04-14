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Joey Cantillo News: Posts quality start in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 9:14pm

Cantillo did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings.

Cantillo gave up a solo homer to Ivan Herrera after opening the game with a strikeout, and JJ Wetherholt also took him deep in the third, but the left-hander settled in nicely from there. He finished his outing with three scoreless frames and gave Cleveland his first quality start of the season. Cantillo has quietly been one of the more consistent starters early this season, allowing two or fewer runs in all four of his outings while piling up 24 strikeouts across 20.2 innings. The 26-year-old will look to keep rolling in his next scheduled start at home against a dangerous Baltimore lineup that ranks near the top of the league in several offensive categories.

Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians
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