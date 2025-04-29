Joey Cantillo News: Quick return to big leagues

The Guardians recalled Cantillo from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was optioned to Columbus on Monday, but he's eligible to be recalled a day later since Paul Sewald (shoulder) was placed on the injured list. Cantillo has been an effective bullpen piece for Cleveland early this year and has a 2.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB across 15.1 innings.