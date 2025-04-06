Joey Cantillo News: Retires all seven batters

Cantillo struck out two over 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Angels.

Cantillo had his best outing of the season, retiring all seven batters faced in a low-leverage situation. The 25-year-old left-hander, who was moved to the bullpen after losing out on a bid for the rotation, had allowed five runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over his first three innings.