Joey Cantillo News: Retires all seven batters
Cantillo struck out two over 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Angels.
Cantillo had his best outing of the season, retiring all seven batters faced in a low-leverage situation. The 25-year-old left-hander, who was moved to the bullpen after losing out on a bid for the rotation, had allowed five runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over his first three innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now