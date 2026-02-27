Joey Cantillo headshot

Joey Cantillo News: Rocky spring continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 5:12am

Cantillo allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings in Thursday's spring start against the Mariners.

Cantillo, competing for a spot in the Guardians' rotation, had a second consecutive rough Cactus League outing. He worked his pitch count to 47 (29 strikes) but for the second straight start, the left-hander was pulled early in the first inning so that he could return for the second. Three first-inning doubles results in two runs, then a second-inning fielding error, compounded by a walk and a single, led to two unearned runs. Cantillo has allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk over 2.2 spring innings.

Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians
