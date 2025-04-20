Fantasy Baseball
Joey Cantillo headshot

Joey Cantillo News: Secures extra-inning save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 9:11pm

Cantillo earned the save in Sunday's 5-4 win at Pittsburgh, pitching a scoreless inning while allowing no hits and one walk. He had no strikeouts.

After Emmanuel Clase blew the save in the ninth inning, Cantillo locked up the win with his first career save in the extra frame. The 25-year-old southpaw has shined in a bullpen role, pitching to a 1.59 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 11.1 innings. If Cantillo keeps pitching well, he could see more chances in high-leverage situations like Sunday.

