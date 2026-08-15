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Joey Cantillo News: Shines in ninth victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 3:29am

Cantillo (9-7) earned the win over San Diego on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Cantillo yielded just one hit -- a single by the second batter he faced (Jake Cronenworth). The Padres were able to use that knock to manufacture a run, but Cantillo shut them down the rest of the way, allowing just two additional baserunners (both on free passes). Cantillo logged an impressive 15 whiffs on 87 pitches and finished with his first quality start and first outing of at least six innings since June 26. He's had issues with walks this season, but the left-hander has managed a 9-7 record with 139 punchouts over 125.2 innings while posting a 3.80 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 26 starts. He's slated to next take the mound on the road in Colorado.

Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians
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