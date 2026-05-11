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Joey Cantillo News: Silences Halos in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Cantillo (3-1) earned the win over the Angels on Monday, allowing five hits and issuing no walks while striking out four batters over six scoreless innings.

Three of the five hits Cantillo allowed came in the sixth frame, but he managed to escape that inning without a run on his ledger. The southpaw threw 63 of 93 pitches for strikes and got 14 whiffs while notching his second quality start of the campaign. Cantillo has now surrendered two or fewer runs in in seven of his nine starts, though this was the first time he's held an opponent scoreless in an outing. He's been a solid fantasy asset, posting a 2.98 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 41:20 K:BB through 45.1 innings.

Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians
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