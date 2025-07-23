Joey Cantillo News: Stingy in Tuesday's win
Cantillo (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Orioles, allowing one run on two hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out five.
The 25-year-old southpaw tossed only 57 of 95 pitches for strikes, but 35 called or swinging strikes and a couple double plays behind him kept the damage to a minimum. Cantillo's stint in the rotation may not last much longer with Shane Bieber (elbow) getting closer to his season debut, but he's held his own so far, posting a 4.08 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB in 17.2 innings over four July starts. His next outing lines up to come on the road this weekend in Kansas City.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now