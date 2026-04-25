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Joey Cantillo News: Stuck with first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Cantillo (1-1) took the loss Saturday as the Guardians were downed 5-3 by the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over five-plus innings. He struck out four.

The left-hander held Toronto scoreless for three innings before getting tagged for a solo shot by Kazuma Okamoto in the fourth, but Cantillo ran out of gas in the sixth, putting the first two batters aboard before getting the hook after 89 pitches (60 strikes) and watching both come around to score. Cantillo has completed six innings just once this season in six trips to the mound as he continues to have trouble staying effective deeper into games, and he'll take a 3.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB through 30.1 innings into his next outing, which is set to come on the road next weekend against the A's.

Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians
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