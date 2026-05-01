Joey Cantillo News: Takes no-decision in short outing

Cantillo allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Friday.

Cantillo got off to a rough start, giving up a two-run home run to Brent Rooker in the first inning. Things didn't get much better for Cantillo after that, and he departed the game after 69 pitches (40 strikes), falling short of the five-inning mark for the third time in seven outings this season. He's now allowed five homers over his last four games. The southpaw is at a 3.67 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB over 34.1 innings, showcasing strikeout upside and mid-rotation potential despite some occasional inconsistency. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Royals.