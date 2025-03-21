Fantasy Baseball
Joey Cantillo

Joey Cantillo News: Works out of bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Cantillo allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning of relief in Friday's spring game against San Francisco.

Cantillo was a rotation candidate and made five starts this spring before getting work as a reliever in his last two Cactus League appearances. He gave up a three-run home run in the eighth inning to take the loss. Both Cantillo and Triston McKenzie, another starter candidate earlier in the spring, worked out of the bullpen Friday. That suggests Logan Allen (1.89 ERA, 19 innings) will be Cleveland's No. 5 starter.

