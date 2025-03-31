Joey Estes News: Ambushed in home opener

Estes (0-1) allowed six runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out two batters over four innings Monday to take the loss against the Cubs.

Estes had the honor of starting the Athletics' first home game in Sacramento, but he was unable to turn in a good outing. Chicago tagged him for three long balls, two of which came in a four-run first inning. Estes also struggled with his control, throwing just 49 of 85 pitches for strikes and issuing four free passes. He narrowly won a spot over Mitch Spence in the team's rotation following a poor performance during spring training, so Estes will likely need to show considerable improvement moving forward to stick as a big-league starter.