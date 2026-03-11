Joey Estes headshot

Joey Estes News: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Athletics optioned Estes to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

After overcoming a herniated disc in his lower back, Estes threw 2.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox in his spring training debut. He now finds himself cut from big-league camp a day later. Estes is ticketed for the Triple-A Las Vegas rotation at the start of the season.

Joey Estes
Sacramento Athletics
