Joey Estes headshot

Joey Estes News: Not making case for rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Estes gave up two runs over 3.2 innings with two strikeouts and one walk in Sunday's win over the Dodgers. He has a 5.87 ERA with a 5:1 K:BB ratio in 7.2 innings this spring.

Estes is competing for a spot in the rotation but likely isn't making enough of an impression win a job. Meanwhile, Mitch Spence has pitched well and Osvaldo Bido may still be a lock despite struggling (12.91 ERA). If he loses out on a rotation spot it's not clear if he'll move to the bullpen or move to the rotation at Triple-A.

Joey Estes
Sacramento Athletics
