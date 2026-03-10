Joey Estes News: Ready for spring action
Estes (back) is scheduled to make his spring debut during Tuesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.
The right-hander finished last season on the injured list due to a herniated disc in his lower back, and he ramped up slowly early on in spring training. Estes made just three appearances for the A's last season and spent most of the campaign at Triple-A Las Vegas, where he struggled to a 5.51 ERA across 80 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Estes See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups198 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week199 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Lefties Rule the Roost339 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 31344 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 31344 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Estes See More