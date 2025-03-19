Joey Estes News: Wins final spot in rotation

Estes will open the season as the fifth starter in the Athletics' rotation, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

He gets the nod over Mitch Spence, who will begin the season in the bullpen. Estes spent the bulk of the 2024 campaign in the A's rotation, finishing with a 5.01 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 92:27 K:BB over 127.2 innings. His leash on a starting job could be fairly short.