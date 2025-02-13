Joey Gallo News: Links up with White Sox

Gallo signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Gallo has a skills profile that has produced extreme results throughout his career, but he's struck out at least 39 percent of the time in each of the last three seasons. He's still capable of producing plenty of power, exhibited by ISO marks of at least .175 in the same three-year span. Gallo now finds his way to a roster that has plenty of opportunity, with his best chance for playing time seemingly coming in right field or at designated hitter.