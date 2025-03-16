Joey Gallo News: Making switch to pitching

Gallo announced via his personal X account Sunday that he will attempt to become a pitcher.

Gallo requested, and was granted, his release from the White Sox on Sunday after going 2-for-20 with 11 strikeouts in nine games during spring training. The 32-year-old primarily played first base during his time with the Nationals last season, but he showcased elite arm strength when he played more of the outfield earlier in his career. Chicago wasn't willing to hold onto him as he transitioned to pitching, so Gallo will have to hope he can show enough potential on the mound to latch on somewhere else.