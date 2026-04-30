Joey Gerber Injury: In midst of rehab assignment
Gerber (finger) struck out two and allowed two hits over a scoreless inning during his rehab appearance Tuesday at Triple-A Syracuse.
The right-hander took the hill for the second appearance of his assignment, after he previously tossed a scoreless frame for Single-A St. Lucie on Saturday. Gerber shouldn't require much more additional time in the minors to prove his health after landing on the injured list April 14 due to a blister, but his activation could be delayed nonetheless if the Mets don't have a spot available for him in the big-league bullpen.
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