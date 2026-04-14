Joey Gerber headshot

Joey Gerber Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

The Mets placed Gerber on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right finger blister.

Gerber struck out five batters across two shutout innings during his season debut Monday against the Dodgers, but a blister will now keep him sidelined for at least a couple of weeks. Austin Warren was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill the open bullpen spot.

Joey Gerber
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Gerber See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Gerber See More
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
126 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
August 2, 2020
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
July 19, 2020
AL FAAB Factor: Baseball Is Back Edition
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Baseball Is Back Edition
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
June 28, 2020
AL FAAB Factor: End of May Update
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: End of May Update
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
May 31, 2020