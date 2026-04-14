Joey Gerber Injury: Lands on injured list
The Mets placed Gerber on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right finger blister.
Gerber struck out five batters across two shutout innings during his season debut Monday against the Dodgers, but a blister will now keep him sidelined for at least a couple of weeks. Austin Warren was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill the open bullpen spot.
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