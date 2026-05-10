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Joey Gerber News: Activated, sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

The Mets reinstated Gerber (finger) from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

The right-hander has been sidelined nearly a month due to a finger blister, but he's now been fully cleared after a four-game rehab assignment. Gerber struck out five over two scoreless frames in his lone appearance for the Mets, but he's struggled to a 6.75 ERA across seven outings at Syracuse.

Joey Gerber
New York Mets
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