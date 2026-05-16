Joey Gerber News: Back in majors
The Mets recalled Gerber from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.
With Clay Holmes (fibula) beginning what figures to be a long stay on the injured list, Gerber will return to the big leagues in a corresponding move to add depth to the Mets' bullpen. The 29-year-old owns an unsightly 8.10 ERA through 10 innings at Triple-A this year, but he struck out five batters across two shutout frames during his lone MLB outing of the season.
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