Joey Gerber News: Dispatched to minors
The Mets optioned Gerber to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.
Gerber did not make an appearance during his most recent brief stint with the big club. His spot on the roster and in the bullpen is being absorbed by Daniel Duarte.
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