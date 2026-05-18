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Joey Gerber News: Dispatched to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Mets optioned Gerber to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

Gerber did not make an appearance during his most recent brief stint with the big club. His spot on the roster and in the bullpen is being absorbed by Daniel Duarte.

Joey Gerber
New York Mets
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