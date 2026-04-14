Joey Gerber News: Fans five in relief Monday
Gerber struck out five and gave up two hits and a walk over two scoreless innings of relief in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.
Making his first appearance since being added to the big-league roster Sunday, Gerber fired 31 of 47 pitches for strikes in an impressive performance for a Mets team that's looking for any kind of spark right now. The 28-year-old right-hander may have earned himself a longer look with the effort, but Gerber is likely to bounce between the Mets and Triple-A Syracuse all season as a lower-leverage option with a minor-league option remaining.
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