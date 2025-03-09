Joey Gerber News: Misses out on roster spot

The Rays reassigned Gerber to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gerber made 17 appearances out of Seattle's big-league bullpen, but he's since toiled in the minors while also missing significant time with injuries. He landed a minor-league contract with the Rays in the offseason after he most recently spent the 2024 season in the Yankees organization. After failing to win a spot in Tampa Bay's Opening Day bullpen, Gerber is likely to report to Triple-A Durham.