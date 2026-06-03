Joey Gerber News: Moves up from Triple-A

The Mets recalled Gerber from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

New York will bring Gerber aboard to give the bullpen a fresh right-handed arm heading into Wednesday's series finale in Seattle. The Mets optioned right-hander Jonah Tong to Triple-A to make room on the active roster for Gerber, who previously struck out five batters over a two-inning appearance in his lone outing of the season at the big-league level back on April 13.