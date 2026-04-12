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Joey Gerber News: Promoted Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

The Mets recalled Gerber from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

The 28-year-old failed to make New York's Opening Day roster but will get a look in the majors a couple weeks into the season. Gerber is taking the roster spot of Luis Garcia, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, and should fill a low-leverage relief role.

Joey Gerber
New York Mets
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