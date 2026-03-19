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Joey Gerber News: Sent down to Syracuse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

The Mets optioned Gerber to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Gerber pitched well during his brief stint in the majors last season, giving up just one earned run while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings. However, he will need to show consistent success before the Mets welcome him into their bullpen -- especially after posting a 6.23 ERA and 1.46 across 43.1 frames in Triple-A last year.

Joey Gerber
New York Mets
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